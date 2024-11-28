Don’t Sleep on Tuft & Needle’s Cozy Black Friday Mattress Deals

Tuft & Needle is here with their wonderful Black Friday deals, from 11/27 all the way to 12/6. They’re offering great savings on nearly all of their products, including their New Original Hybrid and all of the mattress accessories that go with it (which is a weird thing to call a pillow, but we’re going with it).

T&N is offering a hefty 30% savings on nearly all of their products, with all of their deals offering at least 25% off in savings as well. This is the best time of year to shop for mattresses, bundles, or even just a new Hemp Bedding to show off how cool you literally and figuratively are.

Quick Look at the Best Black Friday Tuft & Needle Mattress Deals

What We Looked At

When I was looking through Tuft & Needle’s website for this article, they made it super simple for me. They’re basically offering their entire catalog at a huge discount, and they’re even offering some of their older (barely 2 years old, btw) products at a discount too.

If you’re looking to get a new mattress or any of the accessories that come with it, Black Friday is the shopping window for you. We included all of Tuft & Needle’s best deals above, and we were sure to include their previous generations as well.

Each of the deals listed above comes at a substantial savings. You can save hundreds on quality mattresses this Black Friday, including their top-tier Mint Hybrid and budget-friendly Original Foam Mattress too.

Best overall Black Friday T&N Mattress deal – New Original Hybrid (30% off)

Is there anything better than a good night’s sleep? With the New Original Hybrid, every night can be a good night. This Black Friday, you can save 30% on this powerful sleep-inducer, allowing you to fall asleep quicker than a baby (I don’t have any kids).

Tuft & Needle is offering their savings on every size of the New Original Hybrid, including Twin, Twin XL, Queen, King, and even the huge California King for all my fellow Californian Kings out there (you can also buy this if you don’t live in California, boo).

Best premium mattress deal – Mint Hybrid (30% off)

In the world of mattresses, quality matters. The Mint Hybrid might be the best mattress Tuft & Needle has on offer, and you can yet again save 30% on this quality sleep-pad this Black Friday. Like the New Original Hybrid above, T&N is offering their sale on all sizes of the bed so you can find the perfect fit for you.

T&N says it best, as this mattress comes with “enhanced, responsive comfort” and “exceptional cooling and bounce-back support, plus micro coils and individually-wrapped coils for motion control”. The worst part of this mattress is that, eventually, you’re going to have to get out of bed.

Best budget mattress deal – Original Foam Mattress (25% off)

As a former (and current) broke person, I appreciate that Tuft & Needle included a mattress for all price ranges. If you’re hoping to get a great mattress this Black Friday and don’t want to spend too much, you won’t have to sacrifice on quality with the Original Foam Mattress.

The Original Foam Mattress is much more affordable than the other options on this list and even comes with a nice 25% savings as well. This is a great deal on a quality mattress that won’t last long, so grab the Original Foam Mattress and sleep beautifully while on a budget.

An upgraded budget option – Mint Foam Mattress (25% off)

The Mint Foam Mattress is a nice middle ground between the Original Foam Mattress and the more premium options we’ve listed above. Like the rest of T&N’s deals this Black Friday, you can save 25% on all sizes of the Mint Foam Mattress too.

If you’re on a budget or just want to save some cash, getting this mattress is a great way to get a slight upgrade on an already great foam mattress. It’s another one of T&N’s deals that won’t last long, so act quickly and fall asleep even faster.

Best Black Friday deal on pillows – Pillows (30% off)

Please don’t show my grandma this deal. She’s addicted to pillows like I’m addicted to her cooking, and the 30% off all Pillows deal at T&N might be the last time I see my mattress ever again (there are 7 pillows on there as we speak).

Tuft & Needle is offering 30% off all of their Pillows, including their Original Foam Pillow, Down Alternative Pillow Set, Travel Pillow, and even their Body Pillow for those of us who want some extra support or snuggles at night.

Best Black Friday deal on mattress protectors – Protectors (30% off)

I think that mattress protectors are the unsung hero of the mattress world, and this Black Friday, Tuft & Needle is offering 30% off for all of them. They have mattress protectors in all six of the bed sizes we’ve listed above, protecting your mattress for years.

I’ve had my fair share of sweaty, sleepless nights, and mattress protectors like this one have saved me from having to buy a new mattress every six months. If you want to give your mattress a fighting chance in the war on keeping it clean, get this mattress protector and sleep better knowing you did.

Best Black Friday deal on mattress toppers – Toppers (30% off)

Mattress toppers are a great way to even add more comfort to your mattress. They’re especially effective if you have joint pain and want some extra support, or if you’re rocking an older mattress that has certainly seen better days.

This Black Friday, you can get a great mattress topper from Tuft & Needle for 30% off, either making one of their mattresses even more comfy or just to upgrade what you’re currently using.

Best Black Friday deal on duvet inserts – Duvet Inserts (30% off)

Duvets are as fancy as they sound. They’re like comforters in that they’re big and cozy, but unlike your standard top blanket, duvet covers can be swapped out for added customization to keep your bedding looking fresh 24/7.

For Black Friday, T&N is offering a nice 30% off both of their duvet inserts, the part of the duvet that gets covered and provides warmth. This deal includes their duvet insert and their down duvet insert, giving you two great options while saving at the same time.

Best Black Friday deal on sheets – Percale Bedding (30% off)

A quality sleep environment needs a few things: a comfy mattress to sleep on, a nice duvet to keep you warm, and quality bedding to keep you cool all at once. The Percale Bedding deal handles that last portion with poise, grace, and everything else you’d want from your bedding.

It’s another one of Tuft & Needle’s great deals, as it comes at 30% off this Black Friday. The warm Canyon color it comes in is sure to spruce up your bedroom as well, making you look cooler and saving you money at the same time.

Best Black Friday deal on hemp sheets – Hemp Bedding (30% off)

If you liked the Percale Bedding we listed above but want to try something new for your bedroom, check out the Hemp Bedding from Tuft & Needle. It’s also at a 30% discount this Black Friday, and quality wise, it doesn’t need to be.

These hemp sheets are “sustainably grown, beautifully breathable, and soft on the first sleep”. Not only are these sheets environmentally friendly, but they’re even friendlier to the environment that is your bedroom, allowing you to get a great night’s sleep and help the world out at the same time.

Best Black Friday deal on quilts – Quilts (30% off)

I’ve got one grandma who is obsessed with pillows, and the other is hooked on quilts (don’t let Grandma Judy see this deal, I beg of you). If you’ve always had regular blankets and never tried a legit quilt, I’d recommend any of the three coming from T&N.

Tuft & Needle is offering a sale on three of their quilts this Black Friday, including their standard quilt in a couple of fun colors, their reversible quilt which is basically two colors in one, and their organic cotton percale quilt, all at a sturdy 30% off.

Best Black Friday deal on a white noise machine – Snooz (30% off)

I think white noise machines are great, and not just because that was my nickname in high school. If you’re like me and appreciate some gentle noise before you hit the hay, Tuft & Needle’s SNOOZ deserves your attention.

Tuft & Needle not only carries everything related to your bed, but they even have products like the SNOOZ directly related to your sleep. At 30% off, you might not find a better deal on a quality white noise machine in general.

Save money on a solid throwback – T&N OG (30% off)

I mentioned at the top of the article that Tuft & Needle isn’t just dishing out deals for their latest and greatest products. They’re also offering deals on the older versions of their current kings (and queens and the rest of the sizes) as well.

If you want to save even more money this Black Friday without sacrificing on quality in the slightest, you should take a look at the T&N OG for 30% off. It’s the 2022 version of the same kickass mattresses we covered above, the only difference is that T&N doesn’t make it anymore, making it basically a collector’s item of a mattress.

King sized discount on any sized bed – Old Mint (25% off currently, 40% off 5 days of Thanksgiving through Monday)

Getting the 2022 version of a mattress is a lot like getting a 2022 version of your favorite car, except nobody has slept on this bad boy before. The Old Mint is the 2022 version that can save you a ton of money and provide you with a quality sleeping pad at the same time.

At the time of writing, there’s a nice 25% off sale on this mattress, but if you can wait a few days, you can enjoy the biggest sale Tuft & Needle is offering at 40% instead. The only thing bigger than the California King version of this mattress is the amount you can save on it this Black Friday.

Save money on the Mint Hybrid – Old Mint Hybrid (30% off)

This is the final throwback deal we’ve covering and it’s a great one. If you fell in love with the Mint Hybrid above but found that it’s a little out of your price range, the Old Mint Hybrid is right up your alley. It’s also on sale for 30% off this Black Friday and you can save a lot of money on a brand-new mattress that’s just one model year old (it’s the 2023 edition).

Imagine if the 2024 version of your favorite car was a little out of your budget, but the 2023 wasn’t. That’s the best comparison I can think of to tell you that you’re saving a ton of money and getting a nearly identical mattress this Black Friday.