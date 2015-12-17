​Tuna Beheading Raves are the Hot New Thing in Tokyo

Tuna dismantling is all the rage in Japan. As the name suggests, it involves a sushi chef taking apart a large tuna with impressive speed and dexterity. It’s a hot piece of entertainment for weddings, restaurants, and seafood markets, and involves plenty of audience participation (watch the video below for an idea of how it works).



Now some wise guy nightlife entrepreneurs have brought tuna deconstruction to the club. Afromance—the crew that founded the Japanese version of Burning Man and created a 1,000-foot water slide—are behind the event, called Maguro House (Tuna House). Ravers at Club Asia in the Shibuya neighborhood will dance to house music while watching fishmongers slice up a 90-pound tuna and turn it into sashimi. Tickets are going for about 25 bucks and it all goes down on December 28th. More info here.