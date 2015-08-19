Tuna Ceviche with Spicy Avocado Mayo and Crispy Shallots Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 filet Albacore tuna, cut into dice-sized pieces

For the salad:

1 head celery

1 bunch chives

1 bunch radish

5 pieces Serrano chili

5 pieces scallions

1 bunch freshly picked cilantro

1 Thai chili

1 shallot

For the fish sauce vinaigrette:

1 part fish vinegar

1 part brown sugar

½ part lime juice

1 Serrano, de-seeded

1 Thai chili

2 cloves garlic

¼ part olive oil

for the spicy avocado mayo:

1 part mayonnaise

½ part avocado

½ of a jalapeño, de-seeded

chopped cilantro (for color)

salt and freshly-squeezed lime juice, to taste

for the crispy shallots:

1 whole shallot, thinly sliced

all-purpose flour (to dredge)

canola oil

tostada (can be purchased from a speciality market)

Directions

1. First, make the spicy avocado mayo. Blend all ingredients except for the mayo. Once well-blended, whisk in the mayo.

2. Next, make the fish vinaigrette by whisking all of the ingredients together. Set aside.

3. Fry the shallots: Dredge shallots in flour. Shake off excess amount, fry in oil. (This step can be skipped at home by using store-bought crispy shallots from an Asian market or specialty food store.)

4. Make the salad. thinly slice all above ingredients. Toss well.

5. Now it’s time to assemble. Toss the tuna in the fish vinaigrette and spoon over the crispy tostada (optional). Top with the salad, crispy shallots, and drizzle with the spicy avocado mayo. Enjoy.

From Chef’s Night Out: Dale Talde