Tuna Melt Casserole Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

12 ounces|340 grams ounces wide egg noodles

¼ cup|60 ml extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound|455 grams cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 leeks, halved and thinly sliced, white parts only

3 garlic cloves, minced

⅓ cup|50 grams all-purpose flour

2 ½ cups|600 ml chicken stock

2 ½ cups|600 ml whole milk

6 (3-ounce|85-gram) cans good-quality tuna packed in olive oil, drained

1 lemon, zested and juiced

⅓ cup|20 grams roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley, divided

1 everything bagel, finely chopped

½ pound|230 grams shredded sharp white cheddar

Directions

Heat the oven to 375°F. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Cook the egg noodles 5 minutes, then drain. Transfer to a bowl and reserve. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the mushrooms and cook until golden-brown, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl. Melt the butter in the same saucepan. Add the leeks and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute more, then add the flour and whisk to combine. Slowly whisk in the chicken stock and milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture comes to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until thick, about 10 minutes. Stir in the reserved noodles and mushrooms, the tuna, lemon zest and juice, and half of the parsley. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with the bagel pieces and sprinkle with the cheddar. Bake until bubbling and golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Garnish with the remaining parsley and serve.

