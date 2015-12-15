Tune in Tonight to Our THUMP Sessions Live Stream with A-Trak

Earlier this month, we kicked off our THUMP Sessions live stream series with a special performance from L.A. beat-queen TOKiMONSTA. Tonight, we’re thrilled to present the next installment, featuring none other than DMC scratch-king, Fool’s Gold label boss, and perennial-leather-jacket-rocker A-Trak. Head right here at 5pm PT / 8pm ET tonight to access the stream. Did you miss that? Here it is again, because we’re nice. While you’re at it—check out the trailer above to get ready for the madness.

P.S—a little birdie tells us there will be some special guests joining A-Trak for the festivities, so in hopes of preventing any FOMO—don’t miss it.