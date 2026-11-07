Tupac Murder Trial: Defense Attorney Who Represented Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Has Died

Michael Sanft, a defense attorney who represented Duane “Keffe D” Davis in the Tupac Shakur murder trial, has reportedly died. He was 55.

According to FOX5, sources said that Sanft’s passing was reported on Nov. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed his death the following day. No cause or manner of death has been disclosed at this time.

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Details around Santf’s death are limted. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reportedly referring all inquiries about Sanft’s death to the coroner’s office.

Michael Sanft represented Duane ‘Keffe D Davis, who was on trial for his connection to Tupac Shakur’s murder

Sanft grew up in San Diego, and later went on to attend college at BYU-Hawaii. At the time of his passing, he was the lead trial attorney at SOS Injury Lawyers. During his time with the practice, he tried over 150 cases to jury verdict. He also argued before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Notably, Sanft represented Keffe D pro bono during his Las Vegas trial. Ultimately—in August 2026—the jury would find Davis guilty.

Speaking to FOX5, Sanft opened up about defending Keffe D, saying that he wouldn’t change anything about his defense. “Maybe if I had a psychic sitting next to me to help discern who should be on the jury,” he said.

“We had the best team possible in this case, from the motion practice work on this appeal to our investigator to our firm here at SOS Injury. We all did our part. I don’t see what I could’ve done differently,” he added.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was convicted in the death of tupac

Following the verdict, Sanft recalled sitting with Keffe D and discussing what was next. “We were just sitting there taking in the moment,” the longtime lawyer said. “He had reminded me this is phase one. Because I was upset with the verdict, I was very disappointed in the jury. Mr. Davis was the one who said, don’t worry about it, man, this is the first phase, and I said, I understand; I hate to lose.”

As implied, Keffe D’s legal team planned to appeal his conviction. Per court records, a notice of the appeal was filed on Friday, October 30. It’s unclear how the case will play out now, in the wake of Sanft’s death.

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