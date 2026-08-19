Tupac Murder Trial: Police Respond to Reported Shooting Outside Las Vegas Courthouse

Police have reportedly responded to a shooting outside the Las Vegas courthouse where a trial is underway in the decades-old Tupac murder case.

According to PEOPLE—which was on the scene—following testimony, the courtroom was dismissed for a lunch break. Members of Tupac’s family had been present. Shortly after they addressed the press and drove away, a shooting was reported at a nearby business.

Videos by VICE

Local news outlet KLAS reported that dispatchers told officers the apparent gunshots came from a Starbucks. This prompted a heavy police response, considering the sensitive nature of the trial.

Per PEOPLE, officers stated they were unable to locate a victim or confirm a shooting scene. “From what I know, there was no one critically injured, at least at the moment,” a police source stated. “But there was some type of shooting incident.”

This story is developing…

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images