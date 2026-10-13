Tupac Shakur’s Convicted Killer Faces Life in Prison Over 30 Years After Rapper’s Murder

Over 30 years after the murder of Tupac Shakur, the convicted killer finally knows his fate. According to AP News, 63-year-old Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis has been sentenced to life in prison without any possibility of parole. Back in August, he was convicted of first-degree murder and is the only person who has ever been charged over Pac’s death.

For years, what happened to the hip-hop icon largely went unsolved. All we knew was that one night, he was in a black BMW with Suge Knight when another car pulled up at a red light and fired off several shots at them. Tupac was hit multiple times and died six days later in the hospital.

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However, people found that Keffe D was speaking about that infamous night for years. He was granting interviews and even spoke about his role in the shooting in his 2019 memoir. Shakur and his crew had previously beaten up his nephew in Las Vegas. Consequently, he sought revenge and was in the passenger seat when the incident went down. The other people in the car who shot Pac had long passed away, leaving Davis and Suge Knight as the only ones who could recall that night.

Additionally, detectives knew some of these details. However, he was able to avoid prosecution for years because of a deal he made with law enforcement.

Keffe D is Sentenced to Life in Prison for the Murder of Tupac Shakur

Sentencing and all, Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis maintains his innocence. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he and his lawyer are already working on avoiding the life sentence.“S**t, I ain’t worried. I’m getting out on an appeal,” Keffe D told journalist Jeff Weiss. “We already filed it before the trial even started. They violated my civil rights!”

Additionally, throughout the interview, he doubled down on his innocence. He insisted that he wasn’t in the car the night that Tupac Shakur died. Instead, he was far away at a bar near UCLA. The next morning, he was home eating breakfast with his family.

Ultimately, he viewed the trial as a series of lies to try and implicate him in the murder. “Man, they lied about me so much. I don’t even know where to begin,” Davis said of the Tupac trial. “All those cops in there was lying like a motherf**ker. The prosecutors were lying about me. The only one who didn’t was [former FBI agent] Wade Lee.”

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