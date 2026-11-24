Tupac had one of the biggest and most ruthless diss songs of all time in “Hit ‘Em Up”. It was less of a full-on character assassination and more about the wild disrespect being spewed on wax. On the record, Pac and the rest of the Outlawz waged war on Biggie, Diddy, and the rest of the Bad Boy label. Moreover, it was arguably the point where the East Coast/West Coast war reached its peak.

You would think over 30 years later, the Outlawz would continue the song’s historic legacy by performing the song. However, for E.D.I. Mean, he made the decision to stop performing it with his late group member Young Noble.

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In an interview with Drink Champs, he told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that the Outlawz made the mutual decision to stop rapping “Hit ‘Em Up”. That doesn’t stop fans from tirelessly asking them to perform the Tupac classic. Still, whenever they beg for it, they maintain the same position.

Ultimately, E.D.I. Mean argued that he was 21 years old when they first dropped the diss record. As he got older, he realized that his stance on the record radically changed. He didn’t feel as negatively about Biggie and Bad Boy anymore. In fact, he even talks to Junior M.A.F.I.A rapper Lil Cease today. Consequently, he doesn’t want to dig up old beef for the sake of it.

Why The Outlawz Stopped Performing Legendary Tupac Collab 30 Years Later

It’s not hard to imagine Pac removing “Hit ‘Em Up” from his setlist if he was still alive. After all, he was getting ready to end his beef with Biggie before he was killed in Las Vegas. According to E.D.I. Mean, it was Tupac’s mother Afeni Shakur that was the spark behind ending hip-hop’s biggest feud.

Elsewhere in the Drink Champs interview, the Outlawz rapper recalled how Shakur recalled a lesson in history about the Black Panthers that eventually sparked Pac’s aim for peace.

“His mother was telling him about how they, how COINTELPRO [Counter Intelligence Program] was able to wedge a separation in the Panthers by selling letters from the East Coast to the West Coast and vice versa, which led to the killings of people like Bunchy Carter and on the UCLA campus,” E.D.I. Mean said.

“And so she was telling [Tupac], ‘This is what they did to us.’ I noticed after that conversation, he started to make some changes as far as where he was with the whole s**t.”

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