Turducken Dim Sums Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

For the Chinese five spice powder:

5-6 whole star anise

1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns

1 teaspoon whole cloves

¾ teaspoons fennel seeds

½ cinnamon stick

For the duck:

12 ounces|400 grams ground duck

2 ½ teaspoons Chinese five spice powder



For the chicken:

12 ounces|400 grams ground chicken

1 (1 ½-inch) piece ginger, peeled and grated

½ cup|168 grams roasted and chopped pistachios

1 teaspoon kosher salt

For the pastry:

1 cup|5 ounces|140 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

¾ cup|4 ounces|115 grams potato starch

2 ½ tablespoons|40 grams unsalted butter

1 teaspoon kosher salt

For the turkey:

12 ounces|400 grams ground turkey

1 cup shredded Wombok/Chinese cabbage

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon white pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg white

1 scallion, thinly sliced

Directions

Make the Chinese five spice powder: In a small skillet, gently toast all of the ingredients over medium until fragrant, 2 minutes. Cool, then transfer to a spice grinder and grind into a power. Prepare the fillings: Mix 2 ½ teaspoons of the five spice powder with the ground duck in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Mix the ginger, pistachios, and salt with the chicken, cover, and refrigerate 1 hour. Mix the turkey, cabbage, oil, white pepper, salt, egg white, and scallion in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour. Make the pastry: In a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the flour and potato starch. Add the butter and salt and turn on low speed. Add ½ cup|120 ml warm water and mix until the dough comes together and pulls away from the sides of the mixing bowl. Cut the dough in 4 even portions. On a lightly floured surface and working with one ball of dough at a time, roll the dough into a 12-inch by 9-inch rectangle. Cut it into 4-inch squares, then cut the squares into stars. Take your meats out of the fridge and place 20 grams turkey, 15 grams duck, and 10 grams chicken in the middle of each star. Pick up the sides of pastry and use your hands to mould into the shape of a squat little grenade. Place a steamer over a wok filled with 2 inches of water on a burner over medium. Place the dim sums on the steamer and cover. Steam 14 to 15 minutes, or until the filling and pastry is cooked. Serve with soy sauce immediately.

