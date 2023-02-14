Aid Collected for Turkey Earthquake Victims Set on Fire in Germany

German police are looking for two suspects who they believe deliberately set fire to a pile of donations that had been collected for victims of the Turkish and Syrian earthquakes.

The aid, which included clothes and canned foods, was gathered inside a Turkish supermarket in North Rhine-Westphalia, a state in western Germany. CCTV footage of the attack shows one of the suspected arsonists throwing a Turkish flag into the fire, which took two hours to put out.

“On Sunday night, unknown persons intentionally set fire to goods stored on the premises of a supermarket on Bahnhofstrasse,” a police statement said. “The Recklinghausen police have video recordings that presumably show two suspects on the premises.”

The police estimate that the fire has caused around €20,000 ($21,000, £18,000) worth of damage. The owners of the Anı Markt supermarket, which has offered a €5,000 reward for anyone with information, had become a popular spot for people to donate aid to a tragedy that has claimed over 38,000 lives and left more than a million people homeless.