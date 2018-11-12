Turkey Galantine with Mole Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 4 hours, plus 12 hours marinating

Ingredients

for the mole:

12 dried ancho chiles

12 dried guajillo chiles

6 dried pasilla chiles

5 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 teaspoons whole aniseed

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

½ teaspoon whole cloves

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried marjoram or oregano

3 dried bay leaves, crumbled

1 (1 ½-inch) stick cinnamon, broken into pieces

2 cups|473 ml canola oil

7 ¼ cups|1 liter 715 ml chicken or turkey stock

½ cup skin-on almonds

½ cup raw shelled peanuts

⅓ cup hulled pumpkin seeds

⅓ cup raisins

2 slices white bread

2 stale corn tortillas

10 garlic cloves

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 large tomatillos, husked, rinsed, and quartered

1 large tomato, quartered

1 (4–5 pound|1 kilogram 814 gram-2 kilogram 715 gram) whole skin-on boneless turkey breast, split into halves

kosher salt, to taste

1 cup ﬁnely chopped Mexican chocolate

¼ cup granulated sugar, plus more to taste

tortillas and cilantro sprigs, for serving

for the turkey:

1 (3-pound|1 kilogram 361 gram) turkey, deboned, skin left intact (ask your butcher to do this)

2 cups|473 ml rice bran oil

10 roasted garlic cloves

1 tablespoon herbs de Provence

1 tablespoon chili flake

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 bay leaves

for the farce:

1 pound|500 grams turkey dark meat, diced

13 ounces|400 grams streaky bacon, diced

1 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons paprika

Directions

Marinate the turkey: Remove the turkey legs, reserving for farce. Pound the turkey to about ¼-inch thick. Place on a sheet tray or a baking dish and cover with the remaining ingredients. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 12 hours. Make the mole: Stem chiles; shake seeds into a bowl. Tear chiles into pieces and set aside. Measure 4 tablespoons chile seeds (discard the rest) and 4 tablespoons sesame seeds into a small skillet set over medium. Toast seeds, swirling pan, for 2 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder. Toast the aniseed, peppercorns, and cloves in the skillet over medium for 2 minutes, then transfer to grinder along with the thyme, marjoram, bay leaves, and cinnamon. Grind into a powder and transfer to a large bowl; set spice mixture aside. Heat the oil in an 8-inch skillet over medium. Working in small batches, add the chiles and cook, turning, until toasted, about 20 seconds. Using a slotted spoon and reserving oil in skillet, transfer chiles to paper towels to drain. Transfer fried chiles to a large bowl; add boiling water to cover. Let chiles steep for 30 minutes. Strain chiles, reserving soaking liquid. Working in 3 batches, put ⅓ of the chiles, ¼ cup|60 ml soaking liquid, and ¼ cup|60 ml stock into a blender; purée. Set a sieve over a bowl and strain chile mixture, pushing it through sieve with a rubber spatula; discard solids. Reserve blender; set chile purée aside. Return skillet with oil to medium heat. Working with one ingredient at a time, fry the almonds, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, and raisins until toasted, about 1 minute for almonds, 45 seconds for peanuts, 20 seconds for pumpkin seeds, and 15 seconds for raisins. Transfer each fried batch to paper towels to drain. Return skillet to medium heat and fry the bread, turning once, until golden brown, about 3 minutes; transfer to paper towels. Repeat with tortillas. Break bread and tortillas into small pieces and transfer to bowl, along with the almonds, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, raisins, and ground spice mixture; set aside. Set a fine strainer over an 8-quart Dutch oven. Strain all but 2 tablespoons oil from skillet into Dutch oven; set aside. Return skillet to medium-high. Add garlic and onions; cook, stirring, until brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer onion mixture to bowl with spice mixture. Return skillet to medium-high; add tomatillos and tomatoes; cook, stirring, until soft, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to bowl with spice mixture along with 2 ½ cups|592 ml stock. Purée spice mixture in reserved blender. Press through the strainer into a bowl; set purée aside. Heat reserved Dutch oven over medium-high. Add chile purée; cook, stirring, until thick, 10 to 12 minutes. Add spice purée, reduce heat, and cook, stirring, for 30 minutes. Stir in 4 cups|946 ml stock and chocolate; simmer, partially covered and stirring often, for 1 hour. Season mole sauce with salt and sugar; remove from heat. Make the farce: In a large bowl, combine the ingredients. Refrigerate until cold, then grind in a meat grinder (you can also probably ask your butcher to do this if you don’t have a grinder). Heat the oven to 350°F. To make galantine, lay out marinated and deboned bird. Schmear farce onto deboned bird. Roll bird over itself in the style of porchetta. Truss bird with twine. Nestle turkey in mole sauce. Bake, covered, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into turkey reads 150°, about 1 hour. Transfer pot to a rack; let rest 20 minutes. Slice turkey, serve with sauce, and garnish with remaining sesame seeds and cilantro; serve with tortillas.

