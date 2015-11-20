Turkey in Red Chili Gravy Recipe

Servings: 10-12

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients



12 teaspoons unsalted butter

2 pounds|907 grams ground beef

16 garlic cloves

8 ribs celery

5 medium carrots

3 bunches scallions, minced

2 pounds|907 grams roasted beets, peeled and roughly chopped

6 ounces|171 grams pitted kalamata olives

2 cups fresh or frozen corn

1 cup cilantro leaves, chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

20 dried New Mexico chiles, stemmed and seeded

8 dried chilies de arbol, stemmed

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground cloves

8 Saltine crackers

1 (16-pound|7257-gram) turkey, thawed, neck and giblets reserved

1 medium yellow onion, roughly chopped

1 cup all-purpose flour

8 cups|1893 ml chicken or turkey stock

Videos by VICE

Directions

First, make the stuffing: Heat four tablespoons of butter in a 12-inch skillet, over medium-high. Add beef; cook, stirring, until well-browned, about 10 minutes. Finely chop half the garlic, five ribs celery, and three carrots, and add to skillet along with scallions; cook, stirring, until vegetables are soft, about 25 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; add beets, olives, corn, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper; transfer to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Refrigerate until ready to use. Make the chile sauce: Place both chilies in a bowl; cover with boiling water and let sit until softened, about 10 minutes. Drain, reserving two cups soaking liquid, and transfer chiles to a blender with remaining garlic, cumin, cloves, crackers, and two cups soaking liquid. Purée until smooth; set aside. Heat oven to 450°F degrees. Arrange neck and giblets on the bottom of a large roasting pan; place turkey, breast side up, in pan. Season with salt and pepper and rub with remaining butter; roast until skin is golden brown, about 1 hour. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F degrees, pour chile sauce over turkey, and cook, basting every 30 minutes. The process should take about two hours. Transfer turkey to a cutting board; set aside. Pour pan drippings through a fine strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Meanwhile, place stuffing in oven; cook until golden browned on top, about 30 minutes; set aside. Meanwhile, make the red chile sauce: Return one cup fat from the drippings to pan and place over two burners of the stove; heat over medium-high heat. Roughly chop remaining celery and carrots, and add to skillet along with onion; cook, stirring, until soft, about 15 minutes. Add flour; cook, stirring, until smooth, about three minutes. Add stock; boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring, until gravy thickens, about 15 minutes. Pour through a fine strainer into a serving bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Serve turkey with stuffing and red chile sauce on the side.

From Why My Mom’s Mexican-Style Turkey Is Never Dry or Bland

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.