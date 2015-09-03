Turkey Releases Two VICE News Journalists from Prison as One Remains in Detention

VICE News has received confirmation from the British Foreign & Commonwealth Office that two of our journalists, Jake Hanrahan and Philip Pendlebury, have been released from a Turkish prison.

While we are grateful that they have been freed, we are deeply worried by reports that our other VICE News colleague, Mohammed Ismael Rasool, has had his appeal of release rejected by the Turkish government. Rasool is an experienced journalist and translator who has worked extensively across the Middle East with VICE News, Associated Press, and Al Jazeera.

We call on the Turkish authorities for a swift end to this unjust detainment and to grant his immediate release.

