Turkish Soccer Player Kicks Opponent in the Face, Victim Presses “Attempted Manslaughter” Charges

An amateur Turkish league match between Dallıcaspor and Sanayispor took a horrifying turn on Sunday when one player responded to getting a red card by kicking his fallen opponent in the face, according to the Daily Sabah.

In the moments leading up to the attack (honestly, there’s no other way to describe it), Sanayispor player Mehmet Değirmenci intentionally tripped Dallıcaspor’s Kayhan Karakaş from behind with a sweeping kick to the legs. Not pretty stuff. When the ref doled out a red card, Değirmenci wound up his leg and kicked Karakaş in the face, hard.



Videos by VICE

Warning: the footage below is rather graphic.

Karakaş spoke to the press after the game, claiming that Değirmenci’s kick to the face caused him to black out and that he could have died. The Daily Sabah reports that Karakaş has pressed charges against Değirmenci for “attempted manslaughter.”

“Thank god that kick came near my jaw. If it had hit me directly in the face, it could have broken my nose, made me blind or break my neck,” Karakaş said, adding that he has been suffering from serious neck pain and hasn’t been able to sleep for the last two days. Speaking to the press after the incident, Değirmenci claimed that Karakaş cursed at his late mother during the charge and he could not control himself after the red card.

Daily Sabah also reports that Sanayispor announced it sent off Değirmenci, permanently.

[h/t Complex Sports]