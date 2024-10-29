Turn ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ Into Blobster Hunter With This Accessibility Option

Monster Hunter Wilds is filled to the brim with terrifying creatures, but those that emulate real life may be some of the most terrifying. Spiders and other creepy-crawly insects have been the bane of many players’ existence since the medium’s dawn, but recently, accessibility settings have been making quick work of them. With the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta in full swing, a new setting has been found that wipes the creeps from the face of the planet and replaces them with adorable blob creatures.

Now, to be fair, Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t the first game to do this. Games such as Grounded, Lethal Company, and more have taken the scare out of spiders by turning them into the most literal interpretations of them. But this may be the most adorable way to conquer fear to date.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Capcom

‘Blobster Hunter Wilds’ Has A Nice Ring To It, Doesn’t It?

The Monster Hunter series has always done a great job of blending seriousness with wackiness. This may be a new level of wacky, especially seeing these cutesy blobs roaming the world alongside some of the most terrifying prehistoric-era creature designs. I’m all in on it and want to know if I can have one of my own.

Still, it’s great to see development teams take the extra step like this. Making sure that every player is comfortable in their favorite games is an amazing step forward. And since it’s an optional toggle, players who want to be scared out of their wits by a terrifying spider can do so, too.

‘monster hunter wilds’ is already insane

I would love the chance to add one of these blobby balls of gelatinous ooze to my party. Let my Palico slap it around for a little while. He deserves a break from all of the hustle and bustle in the world, too.

Now, I can only hope that there is an option to turn everything in the game into these blobs. Please, Capcom. Let me fight a Blobthalos or a Blobthian for all that is holy. I’m begging, pleading even, for this to happen.