Turnover Evokes a Monochrome Paradise in Their New Video for “Humming”

Last year, Virginia Beach four-piece Turnover released a stunner of a record with Peripheral Vision. It’s a record that instantly made the band one of the forerunners of the new scene of crossover gazey-emo, casting spells of rich reverb and melodies anybody could melt into. Today, the band is premiering a new video for one of the tracks, “Humming.” The video, directed by Rob Soucy, is a black and white journey through a desert community, following a series of different people including ballerinas, mariachi bands, and other desert eccentrics. The shots all focuses on one woman, who is traveling through this place, distant from all other signs of people. It captures the heart of the song, a sound you can put in your pocket and travel cross-country with while still feeling isolated from everyone else around you.

Catch Turnover on Tour with Sports and Secret Space

6/16 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

6/17 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

6/18 – Amityville, NY – The Amityville Music Hall

6/19 – Brooklyn, NY – The Market Hotel

6/20 – New York, NY – The Mercury Lounge

6/21 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

6/22 – Toronto, ON – Sneaky Dee’s

6/23 – Buffalo, NY – The Waiting Room – Studio

6/24 – Cleveland, OH – Now That’s Class

6/25 – Lansing, MI – The Loft

6/26 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

6/27 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Smiling Moose

6/28 – Richmond, VA – Strange Matter

with Triathalon

8/20 – San Diego, CA – The Irenic

8/21 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

8/24 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom Of The Hill

8/25 – Orangevale, CA – The Boardwalk

8/26 – Portland, OR – Analog Theater

8/27 – Vancouver, CA – The Cobalt

8/28 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

