Turns Out Players Really Want Physical Copies of Cyberpunk 2077

Another win for the physical media agenda! I’m willing to be as persistent about this as it takes to continue pushing it. Buy physical media. How much longer could you possibly expect to maintain access to the digital stuff?

Fortunately, Switch 2 owners have shown up in droves for one game in particular, Cyberpunk 2077. The physical sales of the game have far surpassed the digital sales and that makes me happy. Especially for a game of its caliber.

Videos by VICE

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Experiencing a Huge Split on Sales

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

As spotted by Insider Gaming, CD Projekt Red provided an earnings report that showed an unusual split in how Cyberpunk 2077 was being purchased on the Switch. You’re not looking at that wrong. That is a 75 percent/25 percent split between physical and digital sales.

And we are 2 months away from the Switch 2 launch. You know what helps? Actually, putting the entire thing on the cartridge. And Insider Gaming mentioned that Michał Novakovski, CDPR CEO, believes that had something to do with it.

“Novakovski said that they believe players find the “plug and play experience” attractive. He added that the Switch 2 enhancements for the game helped push it to a new audience, but he does think digital sales will pick up moving forward.”

In my review of the game on the system, I called it “the Switch 2’s ‘No Excuses’ game”. And that continues to hold. Cyberpunk 2077 is absolutely massive, and they’ve managed to get it working.

I realize that some developers believe Game-Key Cards are the easier way to go about things. And far be it from me to suggest that someone goes out of their way to make their job more difficult. But if it isn’t? It’s worth making that move.

Because it’s clear that there is still an appetite for physical media, and this appetite is only growing as time passes.