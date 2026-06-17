Turns Out Rich People Didn’t Really Want a Handbag Made of T. Rex Leather

Back in April 2025, a team of bioengineers in the UK used collagen harvested from the fossilized remains of a Tyrannosaurus rex to create a lab-grown leather that they turned into a handbag. The plan was to then sell the world’s first T. rex leather purse at auction for somewhere in the neighborhood of €300,000 to €500,000 and prove there was a market for luxury goods made from creatures that have been extinct for 65 million years.

As Agence France-Presse reports, that market may not be as fierce as once thought, as the T. rex purse sold for significantly less than expected.

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The bluish, blackish clutch, created by biotech firms The Organoid Company and Lab-Grown Leather Ltd in collaboration with fashion label Enfin Levé, racked up some bids and made some money, but after having just barely crossed the €150,000 mark, the haul was less than half of even the most conservative estimate.

Maybe a Cooler T. Rex Leather Handbag Would Sell for Half a Million

I guess nobody really wants a T. rex handbag, or, maybe more realistically, no one has tried to sell a T. Rex handbag before, and assuming people are going to pay €500,000 for one was a vast overestimation of its inherent cool factor.

The leather was made using collagen recovered from a T. rex femur discovered in Montana roughly 25 years ago. Scientists used computational biology and AI-assisted modeling to reconstruct missing genetic information and create cells capable of producing what they describe as genuine T. rex-derived leather in a laboratory. It’s like Jurassic Park, but if John Hammond were a hypebeast fashionista instead of Walt Disney with a God complex.

Its creators say the project was really more intended to showcase that there might one day be a viable alternative to traditional animal leather and cheaper, less luxurious-feeling plastic-based so-called “vegan leather.” And you know what? They might be right about that. Leather that feels like the real thing without having to kill an actual animal sounds like a real, thriving industry of the future. I just don’t know if starting off with T. rex leather was the best promotional tool to get the word out.