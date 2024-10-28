Turns out, ‘Subnautica’ Is Actually the Most Terrifying Game to Play During Spooky Season

When my buddy Rhonan told me Subnautica was one of his most terrifying experiences, I thought he had to be pulling my leg. A survival crafting game set in the ocean? Being scary? I couldn’t believe it at first. Every picture I had seen of the game was bright and colorful, with goofy-looking aquatic life surrounding the player in what appeared to be a serene landscape. Oh, how the tables turned when I experienced the deep for myself.

Screenshot: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

‘Subnautica’ at Night Gives ‘Silent Hill’ a Run for Its Money

After downloading and installing the Nitrox Multiplayer Mod, Rhonan gave me a crash course on how the game worked. We tirelessly gathered materials by day, exploring the vast ocean before us to upgrade our equipment. Then, he told me a secret that made Subnautica turn from a gorgeous oceanic vacation to my worst nightmare.

“Turn on ‘Filmic Color Grading,’” he mentioned. And that, I did. The ocean before me became even more bright and colorful. Cheery, in a way. Peepers swam before me in more vibrant colors, and Bladderfish stood out from the crowd. I didn’t know how this was going to make it scarier. Then, nightfall came.

The ocean, once a vibrant blue, turned pitch black. The lights from my Seamoth hardly cut through the darkness before me. Bubbles erupting from the ocean floor are the only thing catching the reflection of light as I push forward aimlessly. While I’m on voice chat with my friend, the ocean feels more alone than I could have ever imagined.

Inky blackness is the only thing surrounding me, beyond lifeforms — beyond my wildest dreams. I finally understood what he meant. While I wasn’t alone, I could not have been prepared for what this simple change offered. And this is coming from someone who hasn’t gotten spooked during their Silent Hill 2 remake playthrough yet.

Screenshot: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Filmic Color Grading Changes the Whole Vibe

To be completely upfront, I would be horrified if I wasn’t playing in Multiplayer. Knowing I have a companion who can help if things get a little too intense helps remove the fear. I did, however, have to experience this at least once on my own.

Embarking on a new save, I dove deep into the ocean once more with the Filmic Color Grading option turned on. I don’t have my fancy equipment, nor do I have my Seamoth. It’s just me against the ocean. Alone. Scared. Weirdly hungry, since characters in Subnautica are always starving and thirsty. I patiently wait in Lifepod 5 as the sun begins to set, ready to embark into the ocean myself.

As we continue piecing away at the overarching story, I patiently and cautiously await my next return to the deep. We’ve begun upgrading our equipment, plunging even deeper into the unknown before us. While I may have already begun panicking at 400 meters, I can’t imagine the horrors that await us at 900 meters and more.

Thalassophobia is not something I believed I had before embarking on this journey, but I can confidently say Subnautica altered my thought process. The feeling of isolation, especially on a solo journey, is harrowing. While the feeling may be slightly diminished by experiencing Subnautica for the first time with a friend, it’s still a terrifying experience. All it took was the figurative flip of a switch.