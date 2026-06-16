Turns Out, Yes, Coworkers Will Notice If You’re Riding a Roller Coaster During a Zoom Meeting

Roller coasters are having a bit of a viral moment. Just recently, I wrote about a guy who was banned from all Six Flags parks after eating Chicken McNuggets on a roller coaster. Now, as spotted by Futurism, a South Korean man has finally answered a question that has plagued theologians and philosophers for centuries: Will anyone notice if you’re riding a roller coaster during a Zoom meeting?

The answer is absolutely, of course, yes, without question.

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And it is just as funny to watch as you imagine it to be.

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The Roller Coaster Zoom Stunt Is a Little Different From the McNugget Thing

A video making the rounds online shows South Korean municipal worker Nam Young-sik attempting to attend what looks like a routine video meeting while strapped into a roller coaster.

His laptop in front of him and a makeshift green screen behind him that fills his little Zoom window with a fake background that looks like something out of a Pottery Barn catalog, he tried to maintain the illusion that he’s just at home, dutifully working, paying the utmost attention during the meeting, all while trying to maintain a straight face and an even tone while enduring the coasters dips, high-speed straight shots, and a series of dizzying swirls.

Where the McNugget stunt was the work of a single YouTube creator looking for a viral hit, this particular stunt was a part of a marketing campaign produced by Korean broadcasting station Ulsan Nam-gu Gorae to promote South Korean tourism. The video itself is an ad for a new whale-themed roller coaster at the Jangsaengpo Whale Culture Special Zone.

Knowing that kills some of the fun, but the video itself is so well executed that the whole thing being a tourism board ad hardly matters.