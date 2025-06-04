Turnstile Debut Two News Songs During ‘Tonight Show’ Performance

On Friday, Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile will release their new album, Never Enough, and this week, fans got a taste of the record in the form of two new songs that the band performed during their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During their late-night set, Turnstile performed “I Care” and “Dull,” two songs that have yet to be released to streaming. Check out the performance below, but please note that it comes with a “flashing lights” warning, which will happen near the end.

Videos by VICE

“Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, Never Enough is produced by Yates. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band’s genre-defying sound,” reads a press release about Turnstile’s new album.

“A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation,” the press release adds. “Never Enough follows Turnstile’s widely celebrated album Glow On, which earned the band four Grammy nominations.”

Never Enough is available for pre-order / pre-save today, with several limited edition vinyl color variants available in the band’s store.

06/06 — Brooklyn, New York @ Under The K Bridge

06/07 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound 2025

06/11 — Athens, Greece @ Teatro Petras*

06/13 — London, United Kingdom @ Outbreak Fest London 2025

06/14 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto 2025

06/18 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer*

06/19 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Velky Sal Lucerna*

06/21 — Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2025

06/23 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal*

06/25 — Warsaw, Poland @ Letnia Scena Progresji*

06/27 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique*

06/28 — Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air 2025

06/29 — Somerset, United Kingdom @ Glastonbury Festival 2025

07/12 — Ottawa, Canada @ Ottawa Blues Festival 2025

10/03 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2025

10/17-18 — Miami, Florida @ III Points 2025

For tickets and more information, visit www.turnstilehardcore.com.

Additionally, Turnstile has created a visual album, Turnstile: Never Enough, which serves as a counterpart for the 14-song new album. The film will make its world premiere at New York’s Tribeca Festival 2025 on June 5th, and following will play in over 300 movie theaters across the nation. For tickets and information on showtimes, visit www.turnstile.movie.