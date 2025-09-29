Turnstile Fans Allegedly Pepper-Sprayed by a Cop at Virginia Concert, Police Investigating

Police are investigating a pepper-spray incident at a Turnstile concert in Richmond, Virginia, after a cop allegedly sprayed fans who were apparently trying to stage dive.

On Wednesday, September 24, Turnstile was playing a show at Brown’s Island, and during the group’s encore performance of “Birds,” fans began to try an rush the stage to jump off and back into the crowd. This is one of the most normal and common hardcore show experiences you can have.

Videos by VICE

Metal Injection reports that the band encouraged fans to come up. There is even video footage showing bassist and vocalist Franz Lyons helping a fan up to the stage, while pushing back against security staff, who were made up of Richmond Sheriff’s Dept. officers.

Play video

At one point, an officer unholstered his pepper-spray and threatened fans with it, eventually spraying it into the eyes of someone trying to climb onto the stage. Notably, the blast of spray also seemed to impact the band as well, with Lyons seen trying to cover his eyes. According to Metal Injection, many fans suffered lingering effects of the pepper spray, and one reported teenage victim is said to have been hospitalized.

Now, Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving has confirmed that her office is investigating the incident, telling local news outlet CBS 6 (WTVR), “We are reviewing the concert activity and any allegations related to any incidents.”

At this time, neither Turnstile’s management, promoter The Broadberry, nor RMC Events appears to have publicly commented on the matter.

Next up, The Never Enough Tour — in support of Turnstile’s new album by the same name — It will take them to Denver and Sacramento — among many other cities — before eventually wrapping up in Orlando on Oct. 19. Along the way, Turnstile will be joined by SPEED and Jane Remover for each show, with Amyl & The Sniffers, Blood Orange, and Mannequin Pussy also appearing at some shows.

Sep 30 – Denver, CO – Project 70 Under the Bridge ^

Oct 03 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock *

Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Exposition Park +

Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

Oct 07 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater +

Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn +

Oct 10 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater +

Oct 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater +

Oct 15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Lawn +

Oct 16 – Fort Worth, TX – Panther Island Pavilion +

Oct 18 – Miami, FL – III Points *

Oct 19 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheatre +

+ With Amyl & The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover

^ With Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover

Festival Date

For tickets and more information on the upcoming dates, visit www.turnstilehardcore.com.