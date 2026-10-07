Turnstile Frontman Boots Security Guard for Allegedly ‘Swinging on’ Fans

Security guards beware: if you mess with Turnstile fans at shows, frontman Brendan Yates will boot you. That’s exactly what happened at the band’s show at The Criterion in Oklahoma City.

On Oct. 5, 2026, Turnstile was playing the Oklahoma gig when things allegedly took a rough turn. Footage and comments posted to Reddit indicated that, while the band was playing their song “Keep It Moving,” a fan was heading toward the stage. Presumably to stage dive.

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The fan tried to jump up but was pulled down by a large security guard who then allegedly threw some punches. Yates apparently saw all this and stopped the show. He headed down off the stage and got into a heated confrontation with the guards, yelling, “He’s done, he’s done!”

Stage diving is very common at Turnstile concerts and hardcore shows in general

After it was all resolved, Yates hopped back on the stage and the show resumed. First through, he addressed the situation. “To the security that’s doing a great job, a great job at what you’re doing—thank you. There are some that didn’t get the assignment,” he said.

“I know that all of you are coming up here and trying to have a good time,” Yates continued. “And it’s high energy, and there’s movement. And there’s no need for anyone to be swinging on anyone just coming over the barrier. That security guard cannot be here.” Finally, addressing the remaining staff and security members, Yates added, “Thank you for adjusting and keeping this peaceful.”

This is not the first time Turnstile fans have had a rough run-in with security

Notably, Turnstile fans have had less-than-pleasant run-ins with concert security in the past. In fact, back in 2025, there was a whole police investigation launched over a situation in Virginia. According to reports and video footage, a show security guard pepper-sprayed a group of fans who were rushing the stage.

The guard was apparently an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, which sparked the local department to investigate. “We are reviewing the concert activity and any allegations related to any incidents,” Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving told local news outlet CBS 6 (WTVR).

The outcome of that investigation is currently unclear.

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