Stream Turnstile’s Debut LP ‘Nonstop Feeling’ in Full Now

There is no denying that East coast hardcore team Turnstile is making moves. Audiences at gigs for the DC/Baltimore/Ohio team are growing by leaps and bounds with the kids wilder than ever, as the band’s traditional hardcore sound with touches of radio ready hard rock and metal have turned them into underground heroes. There are high hopes for their debut LP Nonstop Feeling, and the band delivers on said promises next week via Reaper Records. Stream it below and pre-order your copy. Make sure to catch them on the road at the dates below so you can brag about how you saw them way back when.

TURNSTILE – ON TOUR

January 15 Berlin, GER @ Astra w/ Persistence Tour ^

January 16 Hamburg, GER @ Grosse Ferilheit ^

January 17 Oberhausen, GER @ Turbinenhalle ^

January 18 Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage ^

January 19 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli ^

January 20 Wiesbaden, GER @ Schlachthof ^

January 21 Prattein, CH @ Z7 ^

January 22 Munchen, GER @ Backstage ^

January 23 Ostrava, CZ @ Trojhall Karolina ^

January 24 Dresden, GER @ Event Werk ^

January 25 Deinze, BE @ Brielpoort ^

February 12 Virginia Beach, VA @ Shaka’s #

February 13 Charlotte, NC @ Drunk Horse at Mickey’s #

February 14 Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall #

February 15 Miami, FL @ Churchill’s Pub #

February 16 Tampa, FL @ Epic Problem #

February 17 Birmingham, AL @ The Forge #

February 18 Nashville, TN @ The End #

February 19 Louisville, KY @ Nelligan Hall #

February 22 Cambridge, MA @ Elks Lodge #

February 27 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction %

February 28 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Metro %

March 1 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey %

March 3 Los Angeles, CA @ Los Globos %

March 4 Lemon Grove, CA @ Copa Cabana %

* w/ Madball, Death Before Dishonor, Take Offense, Downpresser

^ w/ Persistence Tour: Sick Of It All, Ignite, Walls Of Jericho, Rykers, All For Nothing, Broken Teeth

# w/ Superheaven, Fire & Ice, Freedom

% w/ Superheaven, Take Offense, Forced Order, Seasons Change