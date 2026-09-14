Turnstile Opening Act Dropped From Tour Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Yves Tumor has been dropped from Turnstile‘s current concert tour and replaced by three new acts. The news comes after multiple sexual assault allegations against him emerged online.

According to NME, Tumor—whose real name is Sean Lee Bowie—began facing claims of assault and inappropriate behavior in September 2026. At the time, images showed up in a subreddit dedicated to the singer, showing a bruised woman. Verbiage along with the photos indicated that the poster was claiming Yves Tumor “sexually assaulted someone close to me last week.”

Videos by VICE

This sparked further allegations from singer Angel Money, who alleged that Tumor once “groped” her while on camera.

Experimental Florida artist Yves Tumor is alleged to have sexually assaulted multiple women

A second artist, Kidä, also spoke out against Yves Tumor. Kidä sang on Tumor’s song ‘Lovely Sewer’ from his most recent album Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume. She also toured with his band. In a recent social media post, she described working with Tumor as “one of the most disrespectful professional experiences of my career.”

In response, Yves Tumor has denied all the allegations against him. He reportedly took to Instagram to call the claims “100 per cent untrue and also completely heartbreaking.” The singer also stated that he would be “taking extreme legal action,” before ultimately deleting the post sometime later.

While neither Yves Tumor nor Turnstile have commented on the change, he has since been replaced on the Baltimore hardcore band’s 2026 tour.

Turnstile picked three new bands to replace Yves Tumor on their 2026 tour

Turnstile first announced their shows in June. Along with the announcement came news that they would have different artists open for them in various markets. Some of the openers included Clipse, Ceremony, Hatebreed, Slayyyter, Thundercat, and Vince Staples, to name a few.

Yves Tumor was scheduled to perform on three of the dates. He would have first appeared in Toronto on Sept. 12, alongside Saya Gray and Pluto’s Kiss. Next would have been the Sept. 26 show in Portland, Maine, alongside Boston hardcore supergroup Fiddlehead. Last, he would have played the Sept. 29 show in Raleigh, alongside Agnostic Front and Angel Du$t.

The Sept. 12 show ended up having Canadian hardcore punk band No Warning in place of Yves Tumor. Tampa death metal legends Obituary will be replacing him on the Raleigh gig. Finally, alt-rock icons Dinosaur Jr. will play the Portland, ME concert.

Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images