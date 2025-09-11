Turnstile Turned Their ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert Into a Mosh Pit

Turnstile is the latest band to perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk series, and, in true Baltimore Hardcore fashion, they ended up turning the whole thing into a mosh pit.

The band played through stripped-down renditions of “Dreaming,” “Sunshower,” “I Care,” “Never Enough,” and “Birds.” By the time they got to the final song, the audience was starting to rile up, and frontman Brendan Yates set off the pit-bomb by climbing up on a desk and flipping into the crowd. Check it out below:

Next up, the band is heading out on The Never Enough Tour in support of their new album by the same name. It will take them across North America, starting in Nashville on Sept. 15 and will hit venues in Boston, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Portland, and Houston — among many others — before eventually wrapping up in Orlando on Oct. 19.

Along the way, Turnstile will be joined by SPEED and Jane Remover for each show, with Amyl & The Sniffers, Blood Orange, and Mannequin Pussy also appearing at some shows.

Sep 15 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle ~

Sep 17 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^

Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Mann ^

Sep 20 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs ^

Sep 21 – Buffalo, NY – The Outer Harbor at Terminal B ^

Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Sep 24 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island #

Sep 26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

Sep 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

Sep 28 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park ^

Sep 30 – Denver, CO – Project 70 Under the Bridge ^

Oct 03 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock *

Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Exposition Park +

Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

Oct 07 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater +

Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn +

Oct 10 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater +

Oct 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater +

Oct 15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Lawn +

Oct 16 – Fort Worth, TX – Panther Island Pavilion +

Oct 18 – Miami, FL – III Points *

Oct 19 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheatre +

+ With Amyl & The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover

^ With Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover

# With Blood Orange, SPEED, Jane Remover

~ With SPEED, Jane Remover

Festival Date

For tickets and more information on the upcoming dates, visit www.turnstilehardcore.com.