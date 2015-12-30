Turntables Were Amazon’s Highest Selling Audio Product This Christmas

Although the RIAA’s 2015 mid-year recorded music revenues report showed that vinyl sales are outperforming streaming services, some commentators argue that the rise of interest in vinyl is a fad.

Fad or not, Amazon’s holiday sales figures, released on Monday, showed that their highest-selling audio product this holiday season was a turntable: the Jensen JTA-230 3-speed stereo turntable with built-in speakers, to be exact. At just under $50, it’s not surprising that it sold more than the Yamaha Wi-Fi Network AV Receiver with AirPlay ($379.95) and the SONOS PLAY:1 ($194.90), but these are still interesting figures, nonetheless. You can read the entire Amazon report here.

Notably, the Vinyl Factory reported back in November that this year’s vinyl sales were “on track for their biggest total in over two decades.”

