T’Was the Day After Christmas, but Epic Is Still Handing Out Free Games; Get This High-Octane Adventure for No Cost

Epic Games has been handing out banger after banger this Holiday season, but this may be one of the best gifts they’ve done yet. After claiming Dredge and Control at no cost, they’ve outdone themselves this time. All you need is an Epic Games account, and you can claim Ghostrunner 2 for no cost, making it the perfect way to wrap up the holidays.

Screenshot: 505 Games

‘Ghostrunner 2’ Isn’t for the Faint of Heart

If you’ve been searching for something that will test your reflexes, nothing is better than Ghostrunner 2. It’s one of those games that isn’t afraid to kick your ass if you’re not giving 100%. And its brutal difficulty adds to its undeniable charm. Sure, it’s not a game for everyone. One of the other free games, Dredge, is the type of game that can be played by any skill level. Ghostrunner 2 is going to punish you if you’re not ready to rock and roll from the second you boot it up.

The first game was one of my favorites. It was also visually stunning, with a beautiful cyberpunk aesthetic that hums on a good PC. Ghostrunner 2 brings even more to the table this time around, with the addition of a motorcycle to fly through these gorgeous cityscapes. But if you’re not ready for what it has to offer, you’re going to have a bad time. It’s a slick combination of skill-based platforming and excellent action, combined into one of the prettiest indie games ever crafted.

And here’s the best part; if you try it out and it isn’t for you? You didn’t have to pay a dime. Normally, Ghostrunner 2 is $40. Getting games like this for free is one of the main reasons why I have an Epic account. Especially around the Holiday Season. They tend to go hard with the free offerings, giving players a great chance to test out the new hardware they may have gotten during the Holiday season.

If you received a new mouse and keyboard for Christmas, I strongly suggest snagging this one. There’s no better way to test them out… or possibly smash them in a fit of rage.