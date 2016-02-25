Tweetin’ Sports with Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump

Donald Trump is currently laying waste to the Republican field of presidential candidates, which probably says more about them and the lunatic fringes of the party, than it does him, but I digress. We’re a sports site, and Donald Trump is also a sports fan. Not just any sports fan but a big sports fan. An incredibly powerful and large sports fan who is really, just tre-mendously, tre-mendously good, and not bad like low energy Joe over there in the bleachers with his popcorn. Get it together, Joe.

Trump has opinions on all sorts of sports, and all sorts of athletes and they are generally in line with his personal politics. Good things that he likes are good, and bad things that he doesn’t like are just total embarrassments. He also has a keen eye and knows a thing or two, so if he somehow finds his way into the oval office we’ll have a real sports fan in charge who knows what he’s talking about. So we took a spin through his Twitter archives and put together a representative selection of his best sports tweets.

Videos by VICE

The @Lakers should have an amazing team next year with Kobe, Nash and Howard. Will be fun to watch.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2012

I just don’t know why some of these NFL teams with lousy quarterbacks don’t give Tim Tebow a chance – what do they have to lose?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2013

It is a great victory for NYC that A-Rod will never wear pinstripes again.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2013

(This is where he lost my vote. Disgraceful.)

.@Yankees Kevin Youkilis is off to a terrific start. He’s less than half the price and a much better player than a drug free A-Rod.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2013

(This is where I considered an assassination plot. Outrageous.)

Derek Jeter had a great career until 3 days ago when he sold his apartment at Trump World Tower- I told him not to sell- karma?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2012

I can’t believe my friend Derek Jeter is out for whole season–injured day he left Trump World Tower. Lucky bldg.– Move back fast!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2013

Eli Manning staged a great comeback in 4th quarter–an elite quarterback.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

Why does US doping agency destroy an American icon, @lancearmstrong, for events that took place years ago in France?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2012

After watching all about the horror story that is A-Rod, I realized again that it is time to let Pete Rose into the Baseball Hall of Fame!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2014

As one of Miamii’s largest landowners, I am pulling for the @MiamiHEAT in the @NBA finals. Lebron’s time is now! @KingJames

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2012

And, finally, this is quite possibly the most Trump-y Donald Trump sports tweet of them all.

I remained strong for @TigerWoods during his difficult period. He rewarded me (and himself) by winning at Trump National Doral.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2013

Trump truly is a diverse sports fan. His Yankees homerism is obvious. He is a big Derek Jeter fan—both a great player and a great guy—and really detests A-Rod. You could fill a book with Trump’s tweets what a disgraceful loser A-Rod is and how the Yankees should get out of his contract. This view also happened to be in line with the majority of Yankees fans in New York—at least until A-Rod had a season for the ages last year—yet he supported both Lance Armstrong and Tiger Woods, two notorious (albeit different kinds of) cheaters. Doesn’t add up.

Sports are confusing, like world politics, so we will take our cue from the national political media and just point out these glaring inconsistencies and seemingly nonsensical rantings without ever bothering to ask Trump what the fuck he’s actually talking about.