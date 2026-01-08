Twenty One Pilots Announce Film Release of Career-Defining Show From 2025 World Tour

Twenty One Pilots were on tour from August 2024 until October 2025 in support of their previous two albums, Clancy (May 2024) and Breach (September 2025). Their massive journey took them all over the world, but it was in Mexico City that they decided to make a concert film.

The new concert film, More Than We Ever Imagined, will be released on February 26. It will have a limited release not only in regular theaters, but also in IMAX. Tickets will be available on January 15. It was filmed during their sold-out concert in Mexico City in February 2025, where they played to roughly 65,000 fans. After creating and touring pretty consistently since 2009, a feat like this feels well-deserved for Twenty One Pilots.

Videos by VICE

In addition to the live show, the film also includes behind-the-scenes footage from The Clancy World Tour. At this point in the tour, Breach had not yet been released. Fans might notice its absence from the setlist. However, this is the duo’s first big film showcasing a full concert. The experience of witnessing their signature energy in IMAX might be second only to seeing it in person.

Twenty One Pilots Announce First Major Concert Film Showcasing Sold-Out Show

In 2024, Twenty One Pilots released a short concert film from The Clancy World Tour. It was only one song, “Routines of the Night”, recorded at the Columbus, Ohio, stop on the tour. But the short video showed off the band’s infectious energy and their tight-knit fanbase. Tyler Joseph submerged himself in the pit as he performed, wandering through the excited crowd before returning to the stage.

But More Than We Ever Imagined is a significant step up from a single-song live video. It will include commentary from Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun discussing the show and their career as a whole. There will also be cinematic aerial shots of the venue during the show.

The film is directed by Mark C. Eshleman, a long-time creative partner of the band. “I have spent the better part of the last 16 years of my life following Twenty One Pilots around the world,” said Eshleman in a statement, per NME. “I have seen them play clubs that were in the basements of bigger clubs for an audience made up of only the other bands on the bill.”

Now, however, Twenty One Pilots have reached a point far beyond their initial ideals. They’re at the peak of their career right now, and the film makes that clear through shifting perspectives.

“Over 20 cameras centered around the fans experiencing their show, and the second, the perspective I have had all these years leading up to that sold-out stadium in Mexico City,” said Eshleman. “A camera following Tyler and Josh as they take the fundamentals of their show and apply them to one of the biggest stages.”

Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images