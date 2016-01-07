Twenty Years of Alexis Vasilikos’s Surreal, Sublime Photographs

Alexis Vasilikos is a Greek fine art photographer and the co-editor of Phases Magazine. His work explores the presence of the sublime in everyday life and his website is stuffed full of these beautiful snippets. His images have been exhibited and showcased in several group shows in London, New York, Vienna, and Athens.

Vasilikos just put out a new imprint called All In, which is an extension of the dialogue he has with collaborator Jerome Montagne on Phasesmag.com. It is a freestyle edit acting as a synopsis of 20 years of his work as a photographer and also the first of a series of books Vasilikos’s Phase Editions plans to publish. Below is a selection from the book: