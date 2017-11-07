Twice-Baked Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Ingredients

8 large Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and quartered

3 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 cup|2 sticks unsalted butter, cubed

4 ounces|113 grams cream cheese, room temperature

Directions

Place your potatoes in a large pot, add enough water to cover, and then add in 3 tablespoons of kosher salt. Stir to combine, then bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer for 30 minutes or so, then strain from the water and place back over low heat to steam for 3 minutes to let off any excess water. Heat your oven to 450°F. Place the potatoes in a mixer (or use a potato masher), add in the butter and cream cheese, and puree until smooth. Taste and add more salt, if you like. Place the mashed potatoes in a baking dish, then bake for 20 minutes until golden brown. Serve hot.

