T.Williams Resurrects His Classic Dread D Alias For Militant Grime EP

If you’re an big old-school grime fan, there’s a good chance you’ve hoped London producer T.Williams would revive his old Dread D alias for a minute. While he’s been putting out consistently great house-driven stuff under his more recent alias, some of us are still addicted to the sound he cultivated as a part of part of Jon E Cash‘s Black Ops crew around the early to mid 2000s. London label Local Action seemed to be on the same page, and luckily for us they’ve tapped him for his first EP under the alias in almost a decade, entitled Siege.

Today we’re premiering the second track on the record, and it’s the perfect thing to get you through a drowsy Monday afternoon. Starting off with a deceptively major key, videogame-sounding arpeggio and chord figure, before long it brings out the crushing horns and just digs in. Give it a spin below, and be sure to get the EP when it’s out November 27 on Local Action.

Videos by VICE

Also, if you’re in London, be sure to catch Dread D alongside Oil Gang and Riz La Teef at Rye Wax on November 26. The event page is here; standard tickets are £5, while there’s also a £12 deal that gets you guestlist for the night, a copy of Siege on full sleeve vinyl and an exclusive Black Ops download from 2003. You can purchase either here.

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

