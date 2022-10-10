Everything You Need to Achieve the Twin Peaks Aesthetic

Something about the slow descent into cool weather gets us in the mood to rewatch Twin Peaks and turn our nest into an homage to the Great Northern Hotel, wishing that something unworldly would allow us to escape the monotony of laundry and Slack notifications. If only you could walk into a new store and find yourself in a bizarre red room of dubious dimensional properties. Well, if you have a spare closet or office in need of a makeover, why not a Black Lodge-themed meditation room?

If, like us, you also stan David Lynch (including listening to his weather report daily), we’ve lasso’d all the coolest Twin Peaks and Lynchian-adjacent swag for you to have a totally spooky “Pacific Northwest Fall” filled with damn fine cups of coffee and pie so good, it’s a crime. So grab some flannel, your favorite log, and get scrollin’ for the best merch to achieve the Twin Peaks aesthetic in your own abode. Who knows: Maybe you’ll be inspired to plan an Agent Dale Cooper-themed road trip.)

Relax in your own red room

Admittedly, living life in this timeline sometimes straight up sucks, and we wish we could just enter an alternate Lynchian world—the next best thing? Transporting to your own real-life red room, complete with a saturn lamp and giant Grecian statue. While fans of the show know that this place is anything but a sanctuary, there’s an eerie sense of peace to be found in the minimalist aesthetics of one of Twin Peak’s most peculiar places.

What you’ll need: red velvet curtains; an optical zig-zag chevron rug; and this vintage frosted planet lamp.

If you’re ready to make a bigger commitment to the ambiance, install this impressive, peel-and-stick woodland wall mural from Etsy.

The best Twin Peaks posters and home decor

Hang a headshot of Laura Palmer— only true Peaks-freaks will recognize our dearly departed.

Mix it into a gallery wall, with some of our other favorite Twin Peaks posters and fan art.

These film noir-esque posters add unique artistic flair to the classic Twin Peaks aesthetic.

And of course there are candles for when you want to fire walk. Choose three candles for this gift set, with topical scents including Damn Fine Cup of Coffee (coffee, obviously); Fire Walk With Me (a smoky, woodsy fragrance); Jelly Donut; and RR Cherry Pie.

The freshest merch

Twin Peaks has a cult-like fandom, especially considering the (original) show only ran for two seasons back in the early 90s, that it was brought back for a reboot in 2017 to a much bigger audience that had developed over nearly two decades. Needless to say, you can expect above average apparel and insider-y memorabilia from a group of like-minded, Lynch-obsessed weirdos. Grab a keychain from the Great Northern (although we hope you don’t have nightmares when you sleep there):

Or score this tee with a collage of familiar elements from the show:

Show the world you’re a film buff who only takes direction from daddy David:

…And you know you’ve always wanted a rap tee portraying the mysterious Log Lady.

When you feel like visiting the Double R Diner

Who doesn’t love a good diner, especially one with a “damn fine cup of coffee”? You can close your eyes and pretend you’re at the Double R with Shelly Johnson. (For those really in the know when it comes to their cup of joe, we, too, are devastated that David Lynch is no longer producing his signature roast.)

This apron lets you cosplay as a diner waitress:

While this merch celebrates the coffee and pie that serve as the base of the show’s food pyramid:

Halloween’s just around the corner; pick up a full diner-waitress getup from eBay, and your costume is G2G.

The log does not judge!

