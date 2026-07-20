Twin Temple: 5 Songs to Get to Know the Satanic Doo-Wop Duo Making Headlines After Tour Dismissal

If you’re reading this, you may have recently heard of Twin Temple due to that bit of unpleasantness with Charley Crockett. (The whole situation was a mess, but it’s in the past now, so let’s move on.)

Welcome! As someone who’s been a big fan of the Satanic doo-wop duo for several years, I’m super excited that more people are discovering them. Sure, I wish it were under different circumstances. But the Dark Lord works in mysterious ways, and who are we to question his infernal plan?

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Presuming you are new to the band, you might be curious what they sound like and how the whole Satanic doo-wop thing works. Luckily for all of us, I have a few recommendations for where to start. Scroll on for 5 Twin Temple songs that make a great place to start to know them better!

“Lucifer, My Love”

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In 2018, Twin Temple released their debut album, Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…. Satanic Doo-Wop). The album features 10 unholy tracks of their genre-defying sound. This includes one of their biggest songs to date: “Lucifer, My Love”.

The tune is a 50s pop love ballad dedicated to Beelzebub himself. And it’s just a very good representation of how captivating their early material was, entrancing droves of dedicated fans into their coven.

“Satan’s a Woman”

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A couple of years after dropping their debut album, Twin Temple unleashed the magically doo-woppy “Satan’s a Woman”. The song is a concentrated example of their imagery and sound converging into one unrighteous body of art.

“Let’s Have a Satanic Orgy”

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Jumping to 2022, Twin Temple opened the doors for “Let’s Have a Satanic Orgy”. The song is a kind of spicy Gothic Tejano (Tex-Mex) track. It’s got just the right amount of Western flair and Hellacous seduction.

“Be a Slut”

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On Twin Temple’s second studio album, God Is Dead, they pushed the limits of their sound and incorporated some fascinating recording techniques. For my money, one of the best tracks from this record is “Be a Slut”. It’s both sex AND sax positive, encouraging sexual liberation and delivering a killer saxophone solo.

“Doomed Lovers”

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Finally, we reach the band’s newest chapter: Doomed Lovers, their forthcoming third album.

The first single off the project is its elegant and bewitching title track, “Doomed Lovers”. The slow, subdued cantata showcases a subtle new direction for Twin Temple, and I, for one, cannot wait to see what they have in store.

Bonus Track: “Paint It Black”

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As a quick, added bonus, I have to recommend that you listen to Twin Temple’s cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black”. This spellbinding rendition of the legendary tune has more in common with Amy Winehouse than Mick Jagger, but I’ll be damned if it’s not one of the best I’ve ever heard.