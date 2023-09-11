I Tried a DIY Dildo Party Kit, and Now I’m a Sex Toy Alchemist

I’ve wanted to make my own dildos for years. After being spoiled with schlongs shaped like feet, snails, and even the internet’s favorite ogre, I have dreamt more and more of hand-pouring—hell, maybe carving?—sex toys that felt truly bespoke. I considered the Clone-a-Willy kits (but wasn’t satisfied with the reviews), and even cooked up some granite dildo prototypes with a pal, but I never reached a point where I could proudly hold my dildo up to the sun like the Ten Commandments. Then, I saw the Twisted Fantasies DIY dildo party kit:

On paper, the kit checked all my boxes. I love dildos. I love parties. I love doing things myself, but also as part of an aligned group with a shared goal. (I have four Virgo placements). If this kit turned out to be successful, it could not only transform me into a dildo alchemist, but forever bond my friends and me together as the bearers of bespoke, horny G-spot dildos.

So, I made a game plan: I would invite over one friend who is admittedly bad at crafting, another who is scary-good at crafting, and see if our fellowship of horny idiots could actually make some dildo magic that not only looked, but felt good.

First impressions

Listen, this is simply a kit for people who want to make sex toys, and that’s so refreshing. Could you use Twisted Fantasies’ activity for a bachelor or bachelorette party? Of course. It would be perfect, because it promises to help you make up to five dildos. That being said, I really loved the fact that it didn’t feel overly gendered, nor did the branding give off cheap-penis-straws-for-McKayleigh’s-bachelorette-party vibes.

What was rad

I’m decent at crafty stuff, but my friend Emma is excellent. They just have more patience. There’s also nothing they won’t try—including this electrocution game—so I knew they would bring some original ideas to the table. My second dildo party guest, Liv, was admittedly “terrible at projects like this,” but we all felt pretty solid after unboxing the kit and watching the instructional YouTube videos.

Photo by the Author

The kit is made in the US, and includes everything you need to not only make five “body-safe platinum grade silicone dildos” in a few hours, but all the tarps and gloves and stirring sticks that you could require to not make a mess. I also laid out a spare bedsheet (again: Virgo) for good measure:

Composite by VICE staff

I’m a visual learner. Reading directions is obviously helpful, but I’m glad that Twisted Fantasies not only provides a booklet on how to make the dildos, but writes out the instructions on the individual dildos’ mold boxes. The process is also fairly straightforward; you just choose which colors you would like to blend, blend the pigments into the silicone solutions—which are nicknamed “dragon skin”—accordingly, and wait a minimum of two hours for the dildos to solidify. Emma was the best at following the video tutorial’s instructions for creating marbling and fade effects, but Liv and I also managed to get some cool swirly combos out of it all:

Photo by the Author

Together, we made a capsule collection of dildos with a variety of aesthetics, from a wizardly black and green rod to my personal favorite, a tri-color pink, purple, and white sparkly dildo of Emma’s doing:

Photo by the Author

I waited until the morning to peel the dildos out of their molds, and, to my surprise, they all emerged in pristine fashion. Not a trace of residue:

Photo by the Author

The shape of the dildo molds also allows for you to create a flared base dildo, making them strap-on compatible and capable of being lighty suctioned onto your shower wall (Emma’s go-to):

Photo by the Author

Distributing the dildos to my friends once they were ready was also unexpectedly gratifying. I felt like a horny liege, knighting my friends with the swords (dildos) born of their own labor (a half-hour craft time). But the moment of truth, of course, was the feel of the dildo. My favorite penetrable sex toys are almost always G-spot pleasers, and Twisted Fantasies’ party kit dildos are endowed with my ideal, slightly curved shape and bulbous tip for better G-spot stimulation.

What was tricky

This kit is very easy, but it does require a bit of focus. Liv and I had to rewatch the instructional video at least once while Emma was busy pouring and mixing pigments like a Cold Stone Creamery pro. Meaning, I’m glad that I only invited a group of very close friends that I didn’t have to worry about entertaining so that I could focus on the craft .

TL; DR

These dildos are just as much fun to rip out on a random Tuesday night with some friends as they would be at a bachelor/bachelorette party. Each one is made out of high-quality silicone, can come in whatever color combination you like, and, most importantly, feels like a bangin’ G-spot dildo for solo or partner play.

It has been over a month since I made my dildo, and it has kept a consistent and versatile place in my sex toy rotation; it has moved from the shower to the nightstand and back again, especially because the flat base makes it ideal for humping and grinding. And, in addition to the satisfaction my cooch gets from the curved tip of the toy, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride at using a sex toy I actually made to get myself off. I’m not saying I feel like Michelangelo post-Sistine Chapel, but I feel pretty damn close.

Learn more about the DIY Dildo Party Kit at Twisted Fantasies.

