Twisted Sister Booked Another Iconic Vocalist to Step in for Dee Snider During Limited Live Shows This Fall

Following the news of Dee Snider’s retirement from Twisted Sister, the legendary rock band has brought in a new vocalist to fill in. The upcoming 50th anniversary shows were initially canceled. But with a new—yet familiar—frontman, Twisted Sister announced a limited run of live shows coming soon.

Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, with Snider’s seal of approval, announced that Sebastian Bach, former Skid Row frontman, will take the stage for the upcoming shows. The band has not yet set the official dates. But Twisted Sister fans should keep an eye out on social media.

“Twisted Sister members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda are thrilled to announce that iconic vocalist and frontman Sebastian Bach will be fronting the band for a handful of select dates this fall,” the band said in a statement. They added, “These appearances do not affect or conflict with Sebastian’s current or future solo touring schedule, which remains fully intact.”

Sebastian Bach posted an emotional response to the news on social media. He wrote that he and Dee Snider talked about the situation at length before the news broke. Additionally, he waxed poetic about his respect for the legendary vocalist and the band.

“I am the lead singer of Twisted Sister. I keep saying that over and over to myself and anybody else who will listen,” Bach wrote on Instagram. He added that he is “absolutely honored and overjoyed to pay tribute to the legacy of some of my favorite music and musicians of my whole life!”

Additionally, Bach noted his conversation with Snider before the news broke. “We were both kind of emotional on the phone,” he admitted. “I know I was a little bit teary-eyed because I have nothing but respect for Dee, and I have always been a fan and a friend of Dee, [his wife] Suzette, and his wonderful family.”

Bach went on to write that Twisted Sister had him booked for six shows in the fall. Fortunately, this would not affect his solo shows. He also thanked the band members and their team directly.

“It’s a long way from me painting the [Twisted Sister] logo on the back of my jean jacket in high school in liquid paper to fronting the band,” Bach concluded. “I am completely excited as a fan to sing these songs.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images