Twisted Sister Founder Fires Back at Fans Upset Over Singer Switch: ‘Don’t Go to a Show’

Following Dee Snider’s abrupt health-related retirement from Twisted Sister in February 2026, the iconic band recruited Sebastian Bach for a limited run of shows. Bach’s first outing with the band was met with mixed reviews from fans. But now founding member Jay Jay French is speaking out against the negative comments.

In a September 2026 interview with Podcast Rock City Live, French addressed the idea that iconic rock vocalists can never be replaced. “If you ask a hundred Twisted fans who could do it, you’ll get ones who go, ‘Dee can never be replaced.’ You hear that s**t all the time,” he began. “[But] the thing is this: nobody is irreplaceable anywhere. They’re really not.”

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French used examples from other legacy bands that replaced iconic vocalists after their death or exit from the band. “So if Freddie Mercury, the quintessential greatest vocalist, pretty much acknowledged in the history of the rock world, and he’s replaced by somebody from American Idol [Adam Lambert]. I mean, think about the absurdity of that.”

He continued, “Or Steve Perry, possibly the second-greatest vocalist, if not the first, depending on who you ask, [people said he] could never be replaced. [And Journey got] somebody from YouTube [Arnel Pineda]. I mean, let’s get real.”

French added, “The difference between that is we got a real guy, like someone who actually does this for a living, is a bona fide superstar, a great performer in his own right.”

Some might argue that Adam Lambert does do this for a living, despite getting his start from American Idol. But the point Jay Jay French seems to be making is that not even the greatest of the greats is truly irreplaceable. At least, if a band decides to continue on without their lead vocalist. There are also those groups who will completely disband after losing a key member.

Either way, French added that he “never doubted” Sebastian Bach’s ability. Plus, Dee Snider gave his blessing for a replacement. “So when you hear the naysayers—you’ll always have them,” French continued.

“And by the way,” he said, “I understand naysayers because I have that same opinion about certain bands that I like. And I’ve made jokes about the bands that I like that no longer live up to my belief and my memory of how great they could be.”

However, for those who complain, French said, “No one’s forcing you to go anywhere.” He added, “It’s a f***ing free country. You don’t wanna listen to a record? Don’t listen to a record. You don’t wanna go to a show? Don’t go to a show. Especially with the ticket prices being what they are these days. Which means, on top of which, the responsibility of the artist should be to respect the ticket prices.”

Overall, Jay Jay French only had praise for Sebastian Bach. He has big shoes (and big hair) to fill on these Twisted Sister tour dates, after all. But French said he’s “been the greatest … He’s been the most fun guy. He is the most fun guy.”

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