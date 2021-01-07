Twitch Disables Donald Trump’s Channel

After the riots at the Capitol yesterday, Twitch has disabled Donald Trump’s Twitch Channel.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” a Twitch Spokesperson told Motherboard in an email. “Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”



Videos by VICE

Twitch’s disabling of Trump’s Twitch channel is part of a broader crackdown on Trump and his supporters on social media broadly and Twitch specifically. Twitch removed the popular “pogchamp” emote from its platform yesterday after the man its based on, fighting game streamer Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez, tweeted his support of the riots and referred to Ashli Babbitt as a martyr.

Twitch had previously suspended Trump’s Twitch account in June 2020 for ‘“hateful conduct.” Facebook and Twitter have also taken action against Trump in the last 24 hours.