Twitch Is Livestreaming the Whole Republican Convention

Just about every news outlet (VICE included) is covering the Republican National Convention, which started this morning. But Twitch.tv is taking it one step further—it’s broadcasting both this week’s RNC and next week’s Democratic National Convention live online. The video stream for the RNC doesn’t feature any commentary or analysis, just a strict live feed from the convention floor.

Twitch is clearly committed to broadening its purview beyond gaming. These broadcasts follow last year’s marathon stream of the entire catalog of Bob Ross’s Joy of Painting, which itself signaled the launch of the “Creative” category of Twitch streams.

At the time of publishing, the stream has been taken down and replaced with a static card for the RNC and something that sounds vaguely like Evanescence playing.

Tune in a little later to watch the convention live once things are back on track, or tune in right now if you just really want to listen to some emotional mid 2000s alt-rock.

Update: We previously wrote that the stream had been taken down due to a vote happening on the floor. Twitch has confirmed that this was due to an official recess, and that the stream will continue when the proceedings continue.

