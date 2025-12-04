Twitch Recap Is Now Joining the Pile of Apps Doing Year-End Reviews

Let’s be fair. YouTube Recap appeared for the first time this year, as did Garmin Connect Rundown. Twitch Recap has been an annual tradition for Twitch’s viewers and streamers since 2022, much like Spotify Wrapped for Spotify’s listeners.

So it isn’t leaping on the bandwagon, even though it wasn’t long ago that it began following in its tire tracks. Given that they all, including Wikipedia Year in Review, popped up within 24 hours of one another, it is a bit much, like a sugar overload from one of those giant Pixy Stix.

But here we go. If you’re a Twitch fan, Twitch Recap will tell you all about how you spent 2025 on the platform.

What went down in 2025

Twitch users sent more than 45 billion chat messages over the course of the year. Aside from just chatting, which ranks among the most popular categories, League of Legends and GTA V also ranked highly for activity.

More people subscribed to Kai Cenat’s channel in 2025 than any other, and the most-watched Twitch ever was the boxing match La Velada del Año, which set a Twitch record for most live viewers.

Music seemed to show significant growth on Twitch, with the music tag increasing by more than 10 percent in 2025 compared to 2024. While YouTube Music shouldn’t worry yet about Twitch stealing its thunder, the top 10 most-streamed musicians on Twitch were Plaqueboymax, Sintica, DJMissShelton, Pyka, Anastasia_Rose_Official, Nyny_x, Jani, Nyybeats, Colaway, and Jessu.

Athletes and celebrities led the charge in growth, though, surpassing 2024’s numbers. The two streams grew by almost 20 percent this year. Twitch is still best known as a haven for those watching gamers stream, but it’s interesting to see the growth of non-gaming channels, from music to sports to whatever falls under the catchall of “celebrities.”