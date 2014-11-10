Twitchy Glitch GIFs Look Like Digi-Devastated Worlds

Birmingham, United Kingdom-based new media artist Antonio Roberts likes to explore the errors and glitches produced in the code of digital technology. Aside from in shows in his native land, Roberts has exhibited his animated GIFs and audio-visual works as far away as Iran, France, and the United States, and occasionally teaches workshops on GIF theory and practice.

For his most recent project, Glass, Roberts will be projecting a glitchy video somewhere inside the confines of the Tate Modern art gallery. Roberts’s website features stills and GIFs from Glass, which is set to debut tomorrow.

Videos by VICE

The colors, shapes, and patterns in Glass look variously like video games, Geocities backgrounds, and Adobe Illustrator creations in full-on cyberdelic glitch mode. Much of the movement isn’t smooth, but herky-jerky, which adds to the fractured mutations and disintegrations Roberts seems to favor in his brand of GIF art. Other bits exhibit a more molten movement through the GIF’s animated space.

Tate Britain commissioned the piece for Loud Tate 2014: Code, a free day of art, music, and performance that explores how codes infiltrate and influence culture through technology, fashion, and language. Glass will appear as part of Code’s Common Interference event, which will also feature work by Rosa Menkman, Azamat Akhmadbaev, and Phillip David Stearns.

Click here to learn more about Loud Tate 2014: Code.

Related:

Enter a Cyber Trance with This Warped and Looping GIF Series

This Code-Based GIF Art Replicates Nature’s Algorithms

Surreal Sculpture GIFs Depict Artworks from Another Dimension