Twitter Experiences Intermittent Outages Following Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Several users are reporting being unable to access Twitter after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Internet Observatory, an organization that tracks outages and instances of internet censorship around the world, reported “international outages.”

Videos by VICE

The website Downdetector, which allows users to report issues with websites, showed hundreds of users reporting the social media platform being down and unreachable.

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 1:41 PM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 8, 2022

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Internet Observatory said the outages are not related to government actions such as filtering or censorship. It’s likely that the outages are caused by an overload on Twitter servers due to users looking for information on the news of the queen’s death and posting about it. This would be a similar situation to when Americans flooded and overloaded the student loan website after Joe Biden announced his loan forgiveness program.