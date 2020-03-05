Twitter Is Incredibly Thirsty for ‘Animal Crossing’

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just around the corner, and the enthusiastic fandom for the game is elated. In the wake of the absolutely beautiful Animal Crossing game and console bundle selling out in 0.2 seconds, Twitter has been inundated with giveaways for this bundle. There are so many that even the fans now know that most of them are fake.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch and dock are so cute that I want to die. I already own a Switch and I thought about buying one. It perfectly captures the serene, sweet vibe that Animal Crossing embodies. The only problem for Nintendo is that everyone wants one, and not everyone is going to be able to get one. Urban Outfitter, which is basically Hipster Hot Topic, has already started cancelling pre-orders for the bundle because they oversold them.

Videos by VICE

Twitter giveaways usually require a couple of things from you if you’re going to enter them. Normally, you have to follow the account that’s doing the giveaway, like the tweet, and also retweet it. Naturally, giveaways of this type are great for growing your account. It’s very easy to run a fake giveaway that never awards a winner, but for the most part, giveaways like this on the internet are legit. If they’re not, the cost of entry is low enough that there’s no real downside to participating in them.

A cursory search of “animal crossing giveaway” on Twitter reveals how badly people want the Animal Crossing Switch bundle, or just a new copy of the game. Most of the giveaways have anywhere from four to twenty thousand retweets. Animal Crossing Giveaways are so ubiquitous that it’s hard to tell which are real and which are fake. In fact, fake Animal Crossing: New Horizons giveaways are becoming a bit of a meme. Although this account is currently awarding winners for what they and other users claim are real giveaways, this one feels more like a shitpost:

https://twitter.com/ACNHPlug/status/1235249297156911104?s=20

This is an MS Paint drawing:

https://twitter.com/caprifather/status/1233759718365110285

This one invites you to perform autofellatio:

Giveaway animal crossing switch!!! Rt, follow and suck your own dick to participate pic.twitter.com/CWSxQ18yKo — Suli 🌵 | JUSTICE FOR 🇵🇸 (@cactiAficionado) February 27, 2020

This one asks for a picture of your dick:

https://twitter.com/Swag_Me_Hyde/status/1234999920299393024

And this one is a picture of a forklift:

Doing an animal crossing switch giveaway



All you have to do is



>follow me



>SET ME FREE



>TRUST ME AND WE’LL ESCAPE FROM THE CITY — Big A-ron (@little_paisano) March 4, 2020

If you’re trying to find a real Animal Crossing giveaway, well, good luck. There are more and more every day as eager Animal Crossing fans await the new game’s arrival on March 20th. Just know that some things are too good to be true, and maybe you shouldn’t send that one guy a dick pic.