Marjorie Taylor Greene Blamed Democrats for Kicking Her Off Twitter. It Was Just a Mistake.

As Democrats introduced a resolution in the House on Friday morning calling for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be kicked out of Congress for advocating “violence against our peers, the speaker and our government” — she was unable to rage tweet about it because her account was suspended.

On Friday morning Greene confirmed her account had been restricted, writing on her still-active Parler account that Twitter suspended her at 1 a.m. ET for 12 hours “for absolutely no reason, with no explanation.”

“They’re doing everything they can to silence me, because I am a threat to the Swamp!” she added.

Greene said, without evidence, that the Twitter suspension was linked to the Congressional resolution to expel her, but hours later Twitter told VICE News that the suspension was, in fact, a mistake made by the company’s automated systems.

“We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service,” a company spokesperson said. “In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated.”

While her account was restricted Greene could only send direct messages to her followers but couldn’t tweet, like, or retweet any content.

The company previously suspended Greene in January for spreading misinformation.

Greene posted a screenshot of the message sent to her by Twitter to her Telegram account. The message said the congresswoman’s account had been temporarily restricted for 12 hours for breaking Twitter’s rules. The message does not specify what post may have breached the rules.

A screenshot shared by Marjorie Taylor Greene on Telegram after her Twitter suspension.

The resolution to expel Greene was introduced on Friday morning by Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a Democrat from California. He said he authored the resolution because Greene “had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama.”

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in early February.

In one of her final tweets before her account was restricted on Friday, Green lashed out at Gomez and the Democrats, saying they had “declared me Public Enemy Number One” adding: “Tomorrow, 72+ radical Socialists are introducing a resolution to EXPEL me from Congress. And it’s all because I stand for the PEOPLE over politicians.”

But despite Greene’s anger, it’s highly unlikely that she will be expelled from Congress, given that legislation to remove a member of the House requires a two-third supermajority to pass.