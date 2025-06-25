Twitter Loves This VTuber Talking About Feet

I never understood the appeal of feet. Then I played nadia nova’s yuri visual novels, met my online best friend, and became a fan of h-artist Yeougui. All three made me realize that, oh, okay. Feet are based, actually. Who doesn’t love a good pair of toes in their face? You know, seeing the dogs out on a sunny afternoon? Apparently, ghost maid VTuber Mint Fantôme seems to share my affinity for all things involving heels, soles, and wiggly toes. A viral clip going around Twitter shows Maid Mint getting particularly invested in a pair of footprints in a video game, secretly hoping they’re left by a woman.

mint Fantôme, eager for those toes???

The clip, shared on Twitter by VTuber fan @Its_Kiyoomi, shows Mint reading a segment discussing a barefoot individual’s footprints left on a beach. Clipped from a Dredge playthrough in late March, Mint reads a text segment from the game, stating, “whoever left the footprints was barefoot.” This immediately catches Mint’s eye, and she expresses further excitement when the prints are revealed to be “large and wide.” Sadly, Maid Mint’s hopes are dashed when it’s revealed the footprints are likely from a man.

“Aww,” Mint sighs.

One of my favorite Mint clips pic.twitter.com/c6ACG3qllB — Kiyoomi 🩷🐹🐾 (@Its_Kiyoomi) June 24, 2025

Mint’s Dredge clip has since gone viral across VTuber Twitter, scoring over 16,000 likes and 1,400 retweets. As one Mint fan stated: “Freaky mint. Love that ghost.”

‘Freak Fantôme’ strikes again

Yes, it’s a viral Freak Fantôme moment, once again. No idea what I’m talking about? Look no further than Mint’s “belly button~! yeah baby!” moment while playing MiSide, this maid girl learning about crushing clips, and, well, this Mint PowerWash Simulator segment from her Shrek DLC stream. Also, who could forget OffKai’s “Mint Fantôme Spit & Greet”? This isn’t even the first time the aforementioned clip has gone viral, either. In late May, Mint’s foot freak moment garnered over 4,700 likes and more than 380 retweets.

Almost cried twice in the line but managed to barely hold it together and tell my oshi I love her today ✌️ pic.twitter.com/8rk5JR8MMo — 👻 Gupple 👻✨ 🔜FANTASTIC REALITY (@gupple86) June 21, 2025

What’s not to love about Maid Mint? In April, Mint spoke with Business Insider for an as-told-to essay where she opened up about herself and what VTubing is like for her. “I’m not a very public person,” she told the outlet. “I’m very shy, and I have a lot of social anxieties. But chatting for hours a day online has really helped me come out of my comfort zone. I’m so grateful I get to do this job.”

Mint is currently taking it easy with fewer streams, allowing her voice to recover and rest. In the meantime, Freak Fantôme? Know that the VTubing landscape is always ready and waiting for you with open arms. Whether you’re talking about feet or not. Not that I’m complaining if it’s the former.