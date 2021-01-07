Twitter Says It Will Permanently Suspend Trump’s Account If He Breaks the Rules Again

Twitter has said it will permanently suspend President Trump’s account if he violates any more of the site’s rules. The move comes after Trump repeatedly spread false claims about losing the election, and Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

“Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” the Twitter Safety account tweeted on Wednesday.

Twitter added Trump’s account will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of earlier offending tweets.

“If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked,” Twitter added.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters rioted through the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to evacuate. In response, Trump uploaded a lackluster video in which he again repeated the false claim that the election was stolen from him and his supporters. He told the rioters they were “very special” and to “go home.”

Shortly after, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube removed the video itself.

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence,” Guy Rosen, VP of Integrity at Facebook, said in a tweet on Wednesday.