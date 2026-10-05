Two 1980 Arcade Shooters Gets New Upgrade On Modern Consoles

Retro gaming fans can how access these two 1980 shooters from their Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, or Xbox Series console thanks to the latest Arcade Archives update.

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Retro gaming collectors who already own the Arcade Archives version of Balloon Bomber or Crazy Balloon on Nintendo Switch or PS4 are now able to upgrade to the Arcade Archives 2 version on PS5 or Nintendo Switch 2 for just $2.99.

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Players who do not already own the previous versions can purchase either game on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, or an Xbox Series console for $9.99 each. Shoppers who are unable to find the games listed in the online stores, should note that these products may not be available in their area.

Balloon Bomber – Control the anti-aircraft gun and destroy the balloon bombs as they gently sway through the air. However, destroying the balloon bombs is no easy task. Aim and shoot so your bullets hit only the bomb itself. If your shot hits the balloon instead, the bomb will fall and blow a hole in the ground. Be careful, as the anti-aircraft gun cannot pass over holes, narrowing your movement range.

Crazy Balloon – Guide a swaying balloon through a thorny maze and attempt to reach the goal while avoiding traps such as moving thorns, scrolling mazes and more.

Like most Arcade Archives releases, both titles include a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements.

In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move.

Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs. In addition, in HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Arcade Archives versions of Crazy Balloon and Balloon Bomber are both available now on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.