Two Albums From Iconic 90s New Zealand Post Punk Act The Cakekitchen Are Available for the First Time In 25 Years

When it comes to New Zealand musical siblings Tim and Neil Finn stand out as the two most well known, but in the early 80s brothers from New Plymouth, Graeme and Peter Jefferies were making a name with their post-punk bands Nocturnal Projections and This Kind of Punishment.

Following This Kind of Punishment, Peter pursued a solo career, (check the excellent LP Electricity, reissued on Superior Viaduct) whilst Graeme formed The Cakekitchen.

Dais records have just announced the 25th anniversary edition of two Cakekitchen albums Time Flowing Backwards and World of Sand that have both been out of print since 1991.

Originally released on Homestead Records, Time Flowing Backwards, the 1991 debut couples the self-titled EP released by Flying Nun Records in 1989 along with six new graceful, atmospheric, and poetic songs, led by Jefferies’ commanding baritone.

Also released in 1991 on Homestead Records, World of Sand is the band’s second full length where multi-instrumentalist Jefferies teamed up with drummer Robert Key bassist and Rachael King. These compositions were considered by many to be the height of the groups’ creative potential.

Check the video for the World of Sand track “Tomorrow Came Today” with footage by Martin Keane of the Chills.

‘Time Flowing Backwards’ and ‘World of Sand’ are available June 24 from Dais.